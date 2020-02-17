Brooks Automation (BRKS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) recently:

2/13/2020 – Brooks Automation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

2/13/2020 – Brooks Automation was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2020 – Brooks Automation had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $50.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Brooks Automation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/1/2020 – Brooks Automation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – Brooks Automation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2020 – Brooks Automation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Brooks Automation stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.31. 387,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,642. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brooks Automation, Inc has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $255,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,105.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 108,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $4,904,692.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 714,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,347,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,316,891 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Brooks Automation by 118,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Brooks Automation by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

