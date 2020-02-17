Cardstack (CARD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Cardstack token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, Coinsuper, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last week, Cardstack has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. Cardstack has a market cap of $1.36 million and $72,189.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00493431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $609.90 or 0.06308809 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00067619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028176 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005285 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010398 BTC.

About Cardstack

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,364,180,394 tokens. The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack.

Buying and Selling Cardstack

Cardstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinEx, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Bibox, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

