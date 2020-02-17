Chronologic Hits One Day Trading Volume of $388.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00003942 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last week, Chronologic has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $361,603.00 and approximately $388.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,229,410 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,857 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

