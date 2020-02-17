Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Increased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,556 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $891,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,534 shares of company stock worth $16,428,904. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a market cap of $199.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

