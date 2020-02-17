Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,892 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $71,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after buying an additional 1,132,414 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after acquiring an additional 839,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,626,000 after acquiring an additional 288,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $891,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,428,904 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

