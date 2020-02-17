Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Investec Asset Management LTD

Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,280,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812,975 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 2.5% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Investec Asset Management LTD owned about 0.43% of Citigroup worth $741,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Miles Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $78.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.74. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

