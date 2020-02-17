Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 3.5% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

NYSE:C opened at $78.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.74. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

