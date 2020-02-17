Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 40,345 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 174.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Finally, Moller Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 155,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 59,767 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA opened at $40.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $40.88.

