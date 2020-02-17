Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 55,131 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 122.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 55,131 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 19,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,350,496 shares of company stock worth $35,595,633. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

