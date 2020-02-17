Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 638 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,572 shares of company stock worth $8,329,985. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.61.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $203.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

