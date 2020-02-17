Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,567,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,273,000 after purchasing an additional 144,262 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,851,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1,070.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,878,000 after acquiring an additional 740,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 653,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.64.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $277.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $166.01 and a 1 year high of $278.00.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

