Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,404 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 21,501 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $585,686,000 after purchasing an additional 488,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,297,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $458,350,000 after purchasing an additional 409,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,448,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,382,000 after purchasing an additional 91,175 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,389,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 8.4% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,333,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,474,000 after purchasing an additional 181,803 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOV. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.33. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

