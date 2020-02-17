Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 931.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,808 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $4,660,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 56,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 20,083 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,969,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.09%.

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.