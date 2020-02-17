Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $16.49 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for 1.5% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned about 0.93% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $16,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 116.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $25.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $26.22.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.