Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $21.47 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,162 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.9% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $21,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS JPST opened at $50.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.