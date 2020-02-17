Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $26.08 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $26,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,939,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $21,175,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,810,000 after purchasing an additional 202,378 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,191,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,425,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $80.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $65.65 and a one year high of $80.74.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

