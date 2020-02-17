Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,458 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,736,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,924,000 after purchasing an additional 554,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 537,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,680,000 after purchasing an additional 380,525 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $310.28 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $250.34 and a 52-week high of $310.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

