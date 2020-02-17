Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 2.37% of Davis Select International ETF worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

DINT stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. Davis Select International ETF has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

