Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $6.03 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $167.90 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.