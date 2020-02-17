Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,028,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,388,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,922 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.27 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1331 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.