Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Increases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 140.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,564,000 after purchasing an additional 667,106 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 195,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,076 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,436,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

MBB opened at $108.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.17. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.59 and a 1 year high of $108.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

