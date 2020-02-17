Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $89.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.60 and a 1-year high of $89.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

