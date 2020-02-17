Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.