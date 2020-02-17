Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Lowers Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,273 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $45.90 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

