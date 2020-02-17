Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 11,912 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,646 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,494,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,824 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock opened at $66.38 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02. The stock has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

