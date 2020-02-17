Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $18,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,399,000 after buying an additional 5,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,763,000 after buying an additional 1,404,826 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,514 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,478,000 after acquiring an additional 912,616 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,010,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $80.80 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.19 and a 12 month high of $80.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.64.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

