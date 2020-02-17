Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $126.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $97.75 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

