Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock opened at $340.95 on Monday. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $215.93 and a 12-month high of $341.04. The stock has a market cap of $343.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

