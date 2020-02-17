Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 102 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Markel comprises 1.4% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 0.10% of Markel worth $15,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Markel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 286,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Markel by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,276,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Markel by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $280,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,555,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,099. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,323.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $950.16 and a 1-year high of $1,325.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,194.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,156.71.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 39.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.50.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.