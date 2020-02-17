Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 785 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 243.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $171,558,000 after purchasing an additional 706,744 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

V opened at $210.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $412.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a one year low of $143.18 and a one year high of $210.77.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.