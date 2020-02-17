Comerica Bank Acquires 3,619 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $32,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $219.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Friday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.71.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

