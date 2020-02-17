Comerica Bank Buys 176,365 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,171,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,365 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $50,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,695,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 125,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $43.77 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

