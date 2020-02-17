Comerica Bank Buys 3,613 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,982 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,370,000 after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.4% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $289.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $294.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.18.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,785 shares of company stock worth $7,199,424. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

