Comerica Bank Cuts Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $256.25 on Monday. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $171.71 and a one year high of $258.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

