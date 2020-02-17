Comerica Bank Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,261 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $49,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $191.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $143.94 and a 52-week high of $191.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

