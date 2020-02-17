Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,613 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $39,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after buying an additional 397,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $661,036,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $646,444,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

NYSE:MCD opened at $217.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.47. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $177.01 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.