Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,820 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.35% of Sun Communities worth $53,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. CWM LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 45.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 28.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 59.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $167.99 on Monday. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $168.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In related news, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

