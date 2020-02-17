Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $42,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $110,181,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after acquiring an additional 395,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,463,000 after acquiring an additional 323,753 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,359,000 after acquiring an additional 320,967 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,978,000 after acquiring an additional 318,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $212.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $158.19 and a 1-year high of $214.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

