Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $41,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $181.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.09 and its 200 day moving average is $167.66. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $148.15 and a 52 week high of $181.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

