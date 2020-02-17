Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,663 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $379.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.39. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $249.10 and a fifty-two week high of $379.83. The firm has a market cap of $183.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

