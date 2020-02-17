Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $28,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,476,000 after acquiring an additional 96,318 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 717,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.83.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $256.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.42 and a 200 day moving average of $228.40. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.99 and a fifty-two week high of $256.32.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.