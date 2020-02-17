Comerica Bank Has $28.35 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,513 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $28,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Imperial Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $446.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $380.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,102 shares of company stock valued at $45,886,831 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

