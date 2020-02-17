Comerica Bank Has $31.64 Million Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $31,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.52.

Shares of SHW opened at $585.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $410.35 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $578.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

