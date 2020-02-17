Comerica Bank Has $32.73 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,959 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 38,412 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $32,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $63.38 on Monday. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

