Comerica Bank Has $36.65 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,365 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $36,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Investors Research Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 127.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, January 20th. Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.49.

NYSE CRM opened at $189.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.49 billion, a PE ratio of 202.07, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $166,185.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,323.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $52,510.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,128 shares of company stock valued at $78,964,848 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

