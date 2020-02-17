Comerica Bank Has $38.17 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $38,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,425,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $952,584,000 after purchasing an additional 123,774 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,971,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,984,000 after buying an additional 67,509 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Nomura lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $132.21 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

