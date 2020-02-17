Comerica Bank Has $41.51 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 127,843 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $41,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $66.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

