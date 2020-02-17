Comerica Bank Has $42.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $42,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $88.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average of $87.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.88 and a 52-week high of $89.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

