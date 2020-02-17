Comerica Bank Has $43.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $43,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $106.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average of $102.44. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.