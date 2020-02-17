Comerica Bank Has $45.22 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $45,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,629 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,753,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $582,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,551 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $103.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day moving average is $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.54.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

